Criminal chased in Harsul lake, caught

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police personnel chased a hardened criminal in Harsul lake and arrested him Saturday afternoon. The criminal identified as Shaikh Yunus alia Innu Shaikh Jabbar (33, Chaus Colony) was involved in serious crimes like robbery and attempt to murder and has been at large for the past two months.

In an incident on January 24, Yunus attacked contractor Mujahed Abdul Sami Patel over the construction contract of Rauza Baugh Eidgah. He robbed another builder Riyaz Abul Rashid Khan of Rs 8,000 at knife point on April 10. As the matter led towards land mafia disputes, Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Nitin Bagate issued orders to arrest him.

Police received information the criminal came to Harsul lake for bathing on Saturday. On learning this, police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi, PSI Nivrutti Gayke, Prashant Munde and Shivaji Munde rushed towards Harsul lake immediately.

Yunus went to the lake and was standing at its centre to policemen. Police personnel Munir Pathan, Rajendra Salunke, Jardhan Nikma, Kundan Patil, Sohel Pathan, Anand Wahul, Manohar Tribhuvan, Dayanand Swami and Nirmala Kamble stared surrounding the lake. On this, the criminal commenced swimming in the opposite direction to escape from the police. PSI Prashant Munde and Constable Janardhan Nikam jumped into the lake and gave a chase to him.

Policemen caught him and brought out of the water. DCP Bagate also reached to learn about it.