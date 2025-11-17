Criminal creates chaos on busy road with sickle; police take him into custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A criminal created panic on a busy road after he started rampaging with a sharp iron sickle. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Sunday (16th) in Bhanudasnagar, leaving residents frightened. The accused has been identified as Anand Padmakar Khillare (28), a resident of Uttamnagar, Jawahar Colony.

According to police, Anand is a history-sheeter with three to four serious cases already registered against him. On Sunday evening, he came onto the road wielding a large, sharp sickle, abusing people and threatening residents of Bhanudasnagar. Assistant constable Gokul Lodhwal from Jawaharnagar police station, along with his team, rushed to the spot. Anand continued creating a ruckus even in front of the police. Officers overpowered him using necessary force and took him to the police station. Based on a complaint filed by police constable Pundalik Mankapaye, a case has been registered against him.