Criminal threatens businessman for extortion in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A criminal on bail in a murder case threatened a local businessman for extortion. When police contacted him, he continued to send death threats.

The accused, Riaz Shaikh Anis (25, Katkat Gate), was booked by Jinsi police station on Saturday. Victim Shahrukh Shaikh Salim (30), a businessman from Rengtipura, told police that on October 27, Riaz stopped him and demanded Rs 10,000, warning of serious consequences if he refused. Shah Rukh ignored him. Riaz kept following Shah Rukh and sent repeated messages demanding money. On November 14, he demanded Rs 50,000. Frustrated, Shah Rukh filed a complaint at Jinsee Police Station. Even after learning about the complaint, Riaz continued threatening him. The police registered a formal case on Friday. Authorities confirmed that Riaz is a known criminal recently released on bail in a murder case.