Criminals of gang war paraded in Pundliknagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a battle of supremacy, two gangs violently clashed with each other with weapons in the Garkheda area, five days back. The Pundliknagar police arrested six accused in this matter. They were paraded in the same area on Saturday afternoon to curb their terror. The criminals who used to threaten people in this area were walking with shame.

Two gangs clashed with each other near Mehersingh Naik College in the Garkheda area on July 17. Notorious goon Raju Pathare was seriously injured in the fight. He was attacked with a chopper and his right cheek and eye were completely torn. History sheeter Nitin Jadhav was the mastermind of the attack and is absconding after the attack. The police arrested his gang members Akash Ratan Wanpure (27), Prem Asaram Sapate (33), Suraj Bhagwan Khandagale (30), Amol Baliram Waghmare (32), Shubham Bhaskar Tribhuvan (29) and Tushar Sanjay Pakhre from Raju Pathare gang. In order to remove the terror of the accused and to make the people feel safe, PI Rajashree Aade paraded the arrested accused with handcuffs in the area where they lived and in the college area.