Criminals raise heads again in Mukundwadi-Pundaliknagar police stations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Criminals have once again raised their heads in the Mukundwadi, Pundaliknagar police station limits, marking the second incident of an attack by recorded criminals in just five days. A group of three attempted to murder Poshatti Gangadhar Dubakwad (40, Mukundwadi) by stabbing him twice in the abdomen. The incident occurred around 8 pm on the night of November 23 near the Mukundwadi railway station, and a case was registered on November 24.

Poshatti (of Jaibhavaninagar), had gone to the Mukundwadi railway station area for work on November 23. Around 8 pm, while he was standing near a liquor den there, two unknown assailants knocked him down. Meanwhile, a third person snatched his mobile phone and fled. Poshatti dusted himself off and went home. He then took the mobile bill and set out for the Mukundwadi police station. Just then, in lane no. 9, the same three individuals stopped him again. They tripped him, making him fall to the ground, and started beating him. They searched his pockets, demanded money, and shouted loudly. However, when they found nothing in his pockets, they brutally assaulted him, and one of them stabbed him directly in the abdomen. Poshatti bled profusely and became unconscious.

One assailant is a recorded criminal

It has been revealed that the looting and assault were carried out by recorded Mukundwadi criminal Aryan Dane along with local miscreants Atul Murhade and Kartik Bamne. A case has been registered against them at the Mukundwadi police station. Earlier on Thursday, Sanket Kishor Lamdande (22, Mukundwadi), who was out on bail in a 'MCOCA' case, chased a young man and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

What are the police doing?

Locals stated that on Sunday, a gang of thugs intimidated a grocery store owner in the same area and snatched ₹4,000. However, due to fear of the goons, the victim did not file a complaint. Ten days ago, a motorcyclist returning home from Shivajinagar via the Rajnagar route was stopped by goons under the pretext of an accident. The goons pulled out sharp cleavers (sickles), threatened him with death, and extorted money on the spot. This hooliganism is increasing day by day in the Mukundwadi, Ramnagar, and Rajnagar areas. Citizens claimed that the new road covering Shivajinagar, Railway Station, Rajnagar, and Ramnagar has become extremely dangerous.

Violent attack in Pundaliknagar

Robberies and deadly attacks with weapons are also occurring continuously in Pundaliknagar. On November 23, at around 3.30 pm, 34-year-old Deepak Pawar, a resident of Swapnagari, received a call informing him that his brother had been stabbed. He rushed to the hospital immediately.

It was later revealed that two men, Aditya Kharat and Sumit Narote, had chased Pawar’s brother in Swapnagari and stabbed him in the back with a knife, leaving him seriously injured. After the attack, locals admitted him to a private hospital for treatment.