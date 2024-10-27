Criminals thrive amid heavy police presence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite heavy police presence for election security, notorious criminals operate openly in the city. Recently, a released convict paraded from jail to his home, while another criminal demanded Diwali extortion from traders in Shambhunagar with a sword. These incidents raise serious concerns about police effectiveness as criminals act with impunity.

In a brazen display of criminality, known goon Sheikh Javed, alias Tipya Sheikh Maqsood, openly defied police authority by parading with fireworks shortly after his release from jail. This incident coincided with reports of other criminals in Shambhunagar threatening traders for extortion, further alarming the community. Following a video of these threats reaching senior officials, Jawaharnagar police promptly registered a case on Saturday. On October 19, electrical businessman Pankaj Jinwal faced a terrifying encounter when criminal Adil Shahrukh Sheikh entered his shop and demanded money. When Jinwal refused to comply, Sheikh brandished a sword, threatening his life, and the entire episode was captured on CCTV, highlighting the urgent need for action against rising criminal activity.

Bailed attackers resume terrorizing community

On July 2, Mahipalsingh Randhir Singh Gaur (57) narrowly escaped a brutal attack when Adil, Krishna Shinde (19), and Shaikh Ayyaz Shaikh Mumtaz (30) allegedly attempted to burn him alive. Released on bail soon after, these individuals have since resumed intimidating locals and extorting money, causing alarm within the community.

Crime surge: Police control in question

Recently, a surge in city crime has raised concerns after three unidentified men attacked and threatened Dr. Navnath Dhamne near the Deolai flyover on October 25 around 9.15 pm, Dhamne was on his way home from his hospital toward Garkheda when he was ambushed. This incident, following a recent knifepoint robbery of a cook, has intensified questions about the police's control over rising criminal activity in the city.