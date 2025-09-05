Crisis excuse used for cash fraud; CSC operators blackmailed after accounts frozen

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A new fraud tactic has surfaced in the district, leaving at least five customer service center (CSC) operators trapped and blackmailed. Fraudsters pretend to be in urgent crisis, transfer money online, and immediately take cash from operators. Hours later, they accuse the operators of cheating, lodge online complaints, and get their bank accounts frozen only to demand money for withdrawing the complaint.

The latest case was reported on August 29 at Ranjangaon Pol, Gangapur. Raju Kuklare, who runs an SBI CSC, was approached by a man seeking Rs 80,000 in cash for truck repairs. Against an online transfer of Rs 80,000, Kuklare handed over Rs 79,200 after deducting service charges. Within an hour, he received a call accusing him of fraud and threatening police action. When he refused to return the money, an online complaint froze his bank account. The gang then began extorting him.

Five operators trapped in same way

Similar incidents were reported with operators Karan Madansing Rajput and Devidas Lingayat (Gangapur, August 8), Ganpat Nangre (Paithan, July 29), and Rishikesh Kale (Verul, August 6). All were duped with the same “urgent crisis” excuse, followed by blackmail after their accounts were frozen.

System loophole misused

• Once a cyber fraud complaint is filed on the central government’s portal or helpline, the linked bank account gets frozen. The gang exploited this provision for extortion.

• Police found that all mobile numbers used by the fraudsters were traced to Karnataka.