Critical patients should be admitted to Casualty Dept: Dean Dr Sukre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many patients in critical condition are taken to the Out Patients Department (OPD) of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) rather than the Casualty Department.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said that the relatives and family members should take serious patients directly to the Casual Department for quick treatment.

It has been seen that relatives take patients to OPD and stand in queue for the registration. On examination, OPD doctors find the patients in critical condition.

The patients need to be admitted in such a situation and this takes a lot of time.

“Serious patients should be taken to the Casualty Department where they can get quick treatment. Patients whose condition is not serious can take treatment at OPD,” he added.