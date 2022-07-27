Crop loss figures in M'wada to be presented before CM

Crops on 3.78 lakh hectares damaged

Aurangabad, July 27:

A report on the crop damage in Marathwada along with the destruction of public properties will be presented to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit to Aurangabad on July 31. According to sources, the divisional administration held a review meeting on Wednesday. The attention of the farmers is on what the government will do to help the affected areas.

Due to heavy rains, crops have been damaged on 3.78 lakh hectares of the area, out of which panchnama has been conducted on 1.20 lakh hectares. Between June 1 and July 25, more than 182 circles of Marathwada experienced heavy rains. In this 87 circle experienced excessive rainfall more than two times and 29 circles three times. Six districts of the division have been affected more or less.

From the damage on 3.78 lakh hectares, Nanded has crops damaged on 2.98 lakh hectares, 76,771 hectares in Hingoli district, Latur has crop damage on 1,640 hectares, Parbhani 1,200 hectares, 255 hectares in Jalna and 26 hectares in Beed district. There is a demand for immediate compensation from the farmers.

Damage to more than 3000 properties

More than 3000 public properties such as roads, bridges and school buildings in Nanded district have been damaged due to the rains. As per the preliminary report of the divisional commissionerate it will cost about Rs 433 crores for repair. Also, 509 km of roads were damaged in Nanded district and a fund of Rs 318.66 crore is expected for its repair, while the report mentions that 460 bridges in the district have been affected by floods that will require Rs 78.37 crore for repair.