Crop loss in district crosses 2L hectares

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The spell of heavy rains continues in the district. After 9 revenue circles recorded excess rainfall on September 22, another 12 circles from three tehsils reported excess rainfall on September 23. Crop damage assessment (panchanamas) is underway, and preliminary estimates suggest losses have already crossed 2 lakh hectares.

Officials said that continuous rains are hampering the assessment process. In the past 10 days, agricultural crops have suffered large-scale damage across the district. Meanwhile, against the annual average rainfall of 581 mm, the district has so far received 696 mm, 119 percent of the average.

Compensation should follow earlier decision: MLA Bhumre

While speaking to the mediapersons MLA Vilas Bhumre said that when Eknath Shinde was Chief Minister, a government resolution had been issued to provide double compensation. “This year too, compensation should be given on the same basis. In Paithan tehsil, crops in almost every village have been destroyed. Across the district and Marathwada, thousands of villages have lost their entire Kharif season. Farmers now expect substantial aid from the government,” he stressed.

Rainfall till September 23 morning: 33 mm

Total rainfall so far in the district: 696 mm

Excess rainfall recorded in 12 revenue circles

Paithan Tehsil

Nandar: 124 mm

Lohgaon: 90 mm

Paithan: 82 mm

Pachod: 80 mm

Vihamandwa: 70 mm

Apegaon: 100 mm

Gangapur Tehsil

Bhendala: 67 mm

Shendurwada: 67 mm

Vaijapur Tehsil

Vaijapur Town: 113 mm

Khandala: 71 mm

Loni: 113 mm

Janephal: 88 mm

Extent of Crop Damage

District Collector Deelip Swami said, “Soybean, Cotton, and Maize are the most affected crops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Panchanamas are ongoing across all tehsils, though rains are causing delays. About 55 percent of the assessments have been completed so far. Public property damage, however, is minimal.”