Crops on 12 L hectares damaged in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The crops spread on an estimated 12.46 lakh hectares land was affected because of heavy rains in Marathwada region in the last month. The exact area affected will be known only after the panchnama is completed.

Sources said that that the assessment of damage on 5.62 lakh hectares was completed so far. A total of 50 persons were killed at he region in rain related incidents during the last three months while 1049 animals, both big and small, were killed.

More than 15.78 lakh farmers from 3, 929 villages in Marathwada were affected, and it is estimated that crops on a total of 12.46 lakh hectares of land were damaged.

The district-wise crops damage is as follows; Nanded (5.14 lakh), Hingoli (1.57 lakh), Parbhani (1.9 lakh), Beed (33,322), Latur (2.74 lakh), Dharashiv (1.39 lakh), Jalna (17,000) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (250).