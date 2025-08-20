Crops spread over 4 L hectares in M’wada damaged

Revenue Minister likely to review tomorrow

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The intensity of rainfall in Marathwada has increased since last week, causing loss of life and damage to crops of the Kharif season spread on about 4 lakh hectares of land. The average rainfall for the month of August has exceeded and 151 per cent recorded because of heavy rains this week.

So far, 474 mm rainfall has been received, which is 106 per cent compared to the annual average. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is likely to review the damage in the region on August 22. There was 285 mm of rainfall in June and July.

The rains played truant at the beginning of August. The rains started again on August 8. Heavy rainfall was recorded in 90 mandals. A total of 13 persons were killed and crops spread on about 4 lakh hectares were damaged. Nanded district received the highest rainfall, that is,250 per cent, while Beed, Dharashiv and Parbhani districts recorded almost 200 per cent of the average rainfall for August.

In August, a total of 189.3 mm of rainfall (151.8 pc) was recorded, compared to an average 124 mm in August. The average rainfall between June 1 and August 20 is 444.9 mm. But this year, 474.3 mm (106.6 pc) has been recorded. Last year, it was 497.6 mm (111.8 pc) until August 20.

Rainfall in August

District - -------Expected Average - Actual Rainfall (in mm)

Chh Sambhajinagar - 99---------------- 137

Jalna ---------------- 104 --------------- 144

Beed ----------------- 89 --------------- 182

Latur ---------------- 130 ------------- 166

Dharashiv ---------- 99 ------------- 194

Nanded ------------- 159 ------------ 256

Parbhani ------------- 147 ----------- 182

Hingoli -------------- 155 ----------- 274

Total --------------- 124 ------------- 189

Report to be submitted to Govt by month end

The panchnama of the damage caused by the rains in the region is being conducted. There is a loss of communication in many places due to the flood situation. There is a problem in the Panchnama. All the panchnamas will be completed by the end of the month. After that, the proposal for the necessary funds for the compensation of the damage will be sent to the government.

(Anant Gavane, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue)