Crossing road risked life of pedestrian

Aurangabad: A 33-year man, who was attempting to cross the main road, has died after an unidentified vehicle dashed him, near Jodwadi Shivar, on Kachner-Karmad Road, on Wednesday at 8 pm. The deceased have been identified as Kartarsingh Kesarsingh Jarwal (of Jodwadi).

It is learnt that Kartarsingh, was crossing the road when the vehicle hit him, on January 11 late evening, and disappeared from the spot. The villagers rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

Jarwal is survived by his mother, wife and two sons. Chikalthana police station has registered the incident and further investigation is on.