Crowd of devotees in Sant Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti rally

Aurangabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas Maharaj, a motorcycle rally was taken out from Ravidas Temple in Ramnagar-Vitthalnagar on Sunday. Over 200 motorcyclists participated in the rally.

Assistant commissioner of police Balaji Sontakke garlanded the image of Sant Ravidas in the chariot. A large number of community members including Vicky Phulmali, Gajanan Johre, Mohan Patthe, Ashok Kubde and others were present on this occasion.

Tributes were paid to Vasantrao Naik's statue near Cidco bus stand, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Ambedkarnagar, Lahuji Salve statue near Baliram Patil School and statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at TV Centre in the rally. The rally concluded at Ravidas Mandir at TV Centre. Ashok Waghmare, Ashok Birsone, Sagar Prasad, Subhash Barode and others were present on this occasion.