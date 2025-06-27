Crowds brave rain to honour Shahu Maharaj; demand for taller statue grows

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In steady rain on Saturday morning, citizens from across the city gathered at Mill Corner to pay tribute to Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Activists from various political parties and social groups raised spirited slogans in support of Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Annabhau Sathe, along with calls to protect the Constitution and reservation.

The day began with a formal tribute by the municipal corporation. Folk poet Shaheer Veer Guruj Kedethankar’s powada performance on Shahu Maharaj boosted the crowd's enthusiasm. Former standing committee chairman Ratankumar Pandagale and advocate Iqbalsingh Gill questioned why Shahu Maharaj’s statue remains comparatively small, demanding state intervention to increase its height. Several organizations, including the Bahujan Samajik Sanskrutik Manch, Baba Dalvi Vichar Manch, and Andhashraddha Nirmulan Chalwal, offered joint tributes. Supporters continued to visit in groups throughout the day. At Ambedkarnagar, K.S. Senior Citizens’ Committee and Vikas Pratishthan celebrated the occasion at Mahatma Phule Hall. Speakers Sudam Jumde and Amruta Divekar highlighted Maharaj’s legacy, while leaders including Dharamraj Gavai and Bhimrao Mhaskhe paid floral tributes. Meanwhile, the Ambedkarwadi Bahujan Vikas Samiti criticised the civic body for not illuminating or decorating the statue. Committee president Deepak Nikhalje demanded that the statue be elevated to 51 feet, warning of protests if ignored. Parivartanwadi Chalwal echoed similar concerns. President Rahul Makasare also warned of agitation if the administration failed to act. Several youth leaders were present at the gathering.