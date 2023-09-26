CRPF, SRPF and police personnel conduct route march in city

Police on the toes for smooth and safe conclusion of Ganesh visarjan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : As the time comes to bid farewell to the beloved Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the city police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are fully prepared to ensure a peaceful and secure immersion procession.

On Tuesday evening, around 5:30 pm, a ‘Patha Sanchalan’ (route march) consisting of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel, along with approximately one thousand policemen and the police band, took to the streets.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohia and the leadership of deputy commissioners of police Nitin Bagate, Aparna Gite, and Shilwant Nandedkar, security arrangements have been put in place. On Monday, in the presence of DCP Bagate, armed personnel from CRPF and SRPF conducted road patrols in sensitive areas.

The city police, in coordination with central armed forces, embarked on a 4-kilometer route march from Shahganj to Kranti Chowk, accompanied by 18-vehicles and a police band squad. Similar route marches were conducted in other sensitive parts of the city. Following these preparations, Bagate provided necessary instructions to police officers and personnel from various stations.