CS Institute hosts workshop on Companies Act, 2013

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the WIRC of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a workshop titled Research on Critical Issues of Companies Act, 2013, recently. CS Devendra Deshpande, the immediate former president of ICSI conducted the workshop. The session focused on the in-depth research and analysis of critical issues pertaining to the Companies Act, 2013.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ICSI chapter chairman CS Vipul Sharma delivered the welcome speech. The Managing Committee members of the chapter honoured CS Sharma for winning an award in the Annual Regional Conference.

Company secretaries (CS) including Girish Bhandare, Madhusudan Ghatiya, Prasad Takalkar, Premchand Agarwal, Gaurav Verma, Rashmi Gangwal, Kajal Takalkar, Snehal Pahade and Vijay Baheti were present. CS Komal Mutha served as the Master of Ceremony.