CS-Professional & Executive Programmes result out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has recently declared the result of the Company Secretaries examinations for the Professional Programme and Executive Programme. The ICSI conducted the examinations of both levels in June 2023.

The overall result of the districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the city chapter of ICSI is as follows; In the Professional Programme: 9.07 per cent of candidates passed in Module – I, followed by 7.86 per cent in Module II, 13.11 per cent in Module - III.

In the Executive Programme, 5.85 per cent of candidates passed in Module I, followed by 13.05 per cent in Module - II.

The ICSI city chapter, covers Marathwada, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar, Neelam Patel, Tanisha Purwar, Prachi Ostwal, Pushpak Bakliwal, Prathamesh Pathak have passed the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme and qualified to become CS.

At the Executive level of examination, a total of 33 students, including 16 female candidates, have successfully passed and are elevated to the Professional Programme.

City wise result

The city-wise result of the Professional Programme and Executive Programme is as follows;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

-Professional Programme: 5.36 per cent of candidates passed in Module I, followed by 11.63 per cent in Module II and 15.38 per cent in Module III.

--Executive Programme: 3.29 per cent of candidates passed in Module I and 8.79 per cent in Module II.

Ahmednagar:

--Professional Programme: 5.26 per cent of candidates passed in Module I, followed by 5.56 per cent in Module II and 11.08 per cent in Module III.

--Executive Programme: 7.78 per cent of candidates passed in Module I and 11.54 per cent in Module II.

Nanded:

--Professional Programme: 7.14 per cent of candidates passed in Module I followed by nil results in Module II and 16.67 per cent in Module III.

--Executive Programme: 4.35 per cent of candidates passed Module I and 10.71 per cent in Module II.

Latur

--Professional Programme: No candidates passed Module I, and Module II while 46.15 per cent in Module III.

--Executive Programme: 5.62 per cent of candidates passed Module I and 13.79 per cent in Module II.

Jalgaon

--Professional Programme: 4.76 per cent of candidates passed in Module I, followed by nil results in Module II and 9.09 per cent in Module III.

--Executive Programme: 6.67 per cent of candidates passed Module I and 18.06 per cent in Module II.