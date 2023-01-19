CS Sharma elected A’bad ICSI Chapter chairman, CS Patil is vice-chairman, CS Verma secy

CS Sharma is the youngest chairman in the history of the Aurangabad Chapter. The tenure of the new committee will be from January 2023 to 2024. Aurangabad Chapter was established in 2001 and has jurisdiction of 10 districts - Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon. There are more than 165 CS members and 2800 students registered for the CS course under the chapter. Various programmes are conducted for students and members from time to time.