CSMC administrator suspends service of old bio-medical waste company

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has appointed a new company to collect bio-medical waste from government and private hospitals in the city and dispose of it scientifically. Administrator G Sreekanth has ordered the immediate suspension of the services of the old company, Water Grace (of Nashik), and the transfer of the waste management project to the new company.

The Water Grace company was entrusted with the task of collecting bio-medical waste by the municipal corporation, 22 years ago. After the contract expired, the officials proposed to extend the contract with the same company last year to the administrator. However, it was revealed by the media that Water Grace's projects outside the city did not comply with regulations. It also came to light that the Pollution Control Board's standards were not being followed.

Subsequently, the administrator initiated a fresh bidding process, and Biotic, a company from Goa, was awarded the contract. The company has already been issued a work order by the civic body. This company has acquired land to set up an advanced plant at Auric City, which will be ready within a year. Until then, the administrator has instructed the company to operate the old plant in the Patoda area. The administrator has also directed the suspension of the Water Grace company and the transfer of the waste project to the Biotic company.

The CSMC is monitoring how quickly the old project is transferred to the new company, as the old company is not ready to relinquish the work. It is being reported that the company is attempting to continue operations for a few more years, with the support of the Pollution Control Board.