CSMC administrator warns of action for not displaying boards in Marathi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth issued directives for all shops of the city, including Prozone Mall, to display signboards in Marathi.

CSMC administrator visited Prozone Mall on Sunday and instructed all the showroom and establishment owners to display names in Marathi as per the orders of the State Government.

Those who are displaying Marathi names in small fonts should be shown in big font sizes.

He has given 15 15-day deadline for displaying signboards in Marathi. G Sreekanth also warned of sealing shops and showrooms located at Prozone Mall and city if their owners fail to display the board after the deadline.