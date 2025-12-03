CSMC allocates Rs 10 crore for general elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal administration has begun preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. A provision of ₹10 crore has been made for election-related expenditure. There is a possibility of at least 1,540 polling stations being set up across 29 prabhags. The administration has started making arrangements for facilities at polling stations, including sheds, CCTV cameras and other requirements.

As per the directives of the State Election Commission (SEC), preparations for the upcoming municipal polls are underway. The prabhag delimitation process was completed first, followed by work on updating the voter lists. Each prabhag has approximately 40,000 to 50,000 voters. As a result, the number of polling stations will double compared to 2015.

Administrator G Sreekanth said that funds have already been allocated for the elections. Budgetary provisions must be made in advance. The municipal corporation is responsible for providing various facilities at polling stations, including CCTV cameras, setting up sheds, and related arrangements. He also said that three locations have been finalised for vote counting and for setting up strongrooms to store EVMs.

Last month, the municipal administration issued a tender worth ₹2 crore for temporary sheds. Besides, the technical section is gradually planning other required works. The store section will soon issue tenders for election materials as well.

11 lakh voters

There are 11 lakh voters for the municipal elections. Each polling station is expected to handle at least 1,300 to 1,400 voters. A total of 1,540 polling stations are being considered. In the 2015 elections, there were 699 polling stations. The number of voters has increased significantly over the past 10 years.