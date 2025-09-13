CSMC-Animal lovers launches Mission ‘Rabies-Free Sambhajinagar’

With the objective of making the city rabies-free, NGOs ‘Hand for Voiceless’ and ‘WVS Hope’ have launched an ambitious initiative. Under this campaign, anti-rabies vaccination drives will be conducted twice a week in different parts of the city. On Saturday, the very first day, 75 dogs were vaccinated.

Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth and Animal Husbandry Officer Shaikh Shahed have extended full support to this campaign and assured all necessary assistance to make the city rabies-free. For the implementation, a team of 15 volunteers including Pravin Ohal, Shailesh Mane, Chetan Wankhede, Suraj Bagale, Akash Bedwal, Suchita Patil, and Yogesh Waghmare are working together. The process of vaccinating dogs is being carried out with utmost care and safety.

The organisations have declared, “This campaign will not stop until the city becomes rabies-free.” A vaccination drive will continue once every week.

Marking on Dogs

On Saturday, the vaccination drive was carried out in Beed Bypass and Cidco N-7 areas. Dogs suffering from various illnesses were also treated on the spot. After vaccination, a special mark is made on the dog’s forehead to identify vaccinated animals easily. The municipal administration has provided vaccines and staff support for the campaign.

What’s the benefit?

The anti-rabies vaccine prevents the risk of rabies caused by dog bites or scratches. After being vaccinated, dogs do not become irritable, which also reduces the chances of dog-bite incidents. “Our goal is safety along with coexistence,” said animal lover Shailesh Mane.