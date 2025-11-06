CSMC anti-encroachment squad returns empty handed in Railway Station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Thursday evening, the anti-encroachment squad of the municipal corporation suddenly arrived near the railway station flyover to demolish a building and other properties located alongside it. However, the court had already issued a stay order in favour of these property owners. No official land acquisition notice had been given to the legitimate property owners whose structures were affected by the proposed road expansion. The property owners and local residents strongly opposed the municipal team, after which the squad withdrew from the site.

Last month as well, the squad had gone to take action against properties located around a place of worship. At that time, the property-owners had informed the officials that the matter was sub judice and that the hearing was scheduled for the same day. After the hearing, the court granted a stay order until November 17, and the municipal corporation assured the court that the place of worship would not be touched.

However, on Thursday evening, the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment team, accompanied by JCB machines and ex-servicemen, arrived at the site unexpectedly. Seeing this, nearby property owners gathered and presented the court’s stay order to the officials. The officers, however, initially ignored the order. The owners also showed building permissions for their constructions.

They requested that if land was required for road widening, it should be acquired through due legal process. The property owners demanded that official land acquisition notices be issued before any demolition. The team had arrived without issuing any prior notice. Realising the mistake, the municipal corporation squad retreated. During the incident, Sanjay Suradkar, building inspector Syed Jamsheed, and other officials were present.