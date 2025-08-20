CSMC bound to manage water supply effectively

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city started getting additional 26 MLD water from Tuesday. 171 MLD water is coming to the city every day from the old and new scheme. Never before has water come to the city in such large quantities. For years, the officers and employees of the municipal corporation's water supply section used to raise the question of where to get it if not water? Now the responsibility of properly planning the additional water has fallen on the municipal corporation.

Some settlements in the city get water supply on the eighth and tenth days. 12 MLD water is received daily from Harsul Lake. 171 MLD water is being provided to the Municipal Corporation every day, making 183 MLD water available to the municipal corporation. Citizens will have to be given water at least every 5 to 6 days. The water supply section will have to plan the available water properly and provide relief to the citizens. As much as Rs 200 crore has been spent for the additional water.