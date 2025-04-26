CSMC calls for all-party meeting to avoid defacing city's beauty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the city, leaders and workers of various political parties put up hoardings wherever they find space, contributing to visual pollution. The municipal corporation administration rarely shows the courage to remove these hoardings. When a drive to remove them is undertaken, it often leads to disputes with political leaders and workers. Hence, to tackle this core issue, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Administrator G Sreekanth has taken the initiative and scheduled an all-party meeting at the municipal corporation headquarters on Monday (April 28) at noon.

Every day, thousands of tourists visit the city, but what they often encounter are hoardings cluttering the main roads. The widespread presence of unauthorised hoardings not only spoils the city's aesthetics but also results in a significant loss of revenue for the municipal corporation. The Bombay High Court, through a public interest litigation, has already issued directives to all municipal bodies regarding the prevention of urban defacement. In light of this, the civic chief has organised a meeting to brief all political parties on the issue and the legal directives.

Political leaders, office-bearers of social organisations, religious heads, and activists have been invited to attend the meeting.

Key points to be discussed in the meeting

Political party leaders and workers must refrain from putting up unauthorised hoardings.

Hoardings placed on road dividers and at busy intersections often pose a risk of accidents.

Flex banners should only be installed on officially designated hoarding spaces approved by the municipal corporation.

Box

Why no strict action yet against violators?

The issue is of great concern as the municipal corporation imposes fines for single-use plastic and for littering in public places. The vehicles parked along roadsides are towed by municipal or traffic police, and owners are fined. Yet, those putting up illegal hoardings are rarely penalised. If hoardings contribute to visual pollution, why aren't they treated as part of the problem?