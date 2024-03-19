CSMC chief visits Mumbai in connection with service tenure in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state Urban Development Department (UDD) directed all the municipal corporations in Maharashtra to send the details of municipal commissioners, additional commissioners, and deputy commissioners. Meanwhile, the clouds of ‘overstay’ were hovering on the head of the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth. Hence he immediately reached Mumbai on Monday and returned on Tuesday evening after camping for two days.

Meanwhile, it is not clear whether he will be transferred or not.

The overstaying of the Bombay Municipal Corporation commissioner I S Chahal is the talk of the state. Bowing before the pressure of the ECI, the state government issued his transfer order, two days ago. Hence the UDD sought details to find out whether there was any other case of overstay in the service of the municipal corporations on Monday. The CSMC also received the letter from UDD.

Considering that his transfer will gain momentum, G Sreekanth reached Mumbai on Monday evening and arrived back in the city in the evening, said the sources.

It may be noted that the civic chief took charge of CSMC on May 2, 2023. Hence he has requested the government not to transfer him as the service period in municipal corporation is of 10 months only. He also underlined not to count his service period of GST (Aurangabad). However, it is learnt that ECI is not ready to accept certain things. Hence it is not clear whether he will be transferred or not.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued transfers of CSMC’s additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, and deputy commissioner (Women and Child Welfare) Nanda Gaikwad. Joshi has been transferred stating that it is his native district. It may be noted that Joshi also joined CSMC some 10 months ago. The orders about their postings will be released separately. After the implementation of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election, and acting upon the ECI’s order, the UDD has issued transfer orders of 32 officers from different municipal corporations in the state, so far.