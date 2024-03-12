CSMC, Cidco razes 15-yr-old encroachment from N-7 Sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a joint action, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the Cidco officials demolished illegal structures, near the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in Cidco N-7 Sector on Tuesday. These plots were sold out by the Cidco administration some 15 years ago, but the plot owners had made additional construction upon their plots illegally.

The illegal construction was made by Vaibhav Ghadamode and his brother. The civic officials conducted a panchanama and marked the illegally encroached space in January 2024. Vaibhav had built one room of 15x15 feet and a second room of 10x10 feet and were using them for commercial gains.

Besides, his second brother was running a printing press. The shops were built illegally by laying RCC slabs on the 6-foot wide open parking space, other than the actual plot size. He had also given the shops on rent for running a tea stall and a pan stall. The encroachments were existing for the last 15 years.

Acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and under the guidance of additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, the deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, encroachment inspector Syed Jamshed, and Cidco squad comprising deputy engineer Udayraj Chaudhary, surveyor Milan Khillare and Atul More took the action.