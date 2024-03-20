CSMC city engineer gets 6-months extension

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has granted a six-month extension in service to the city engineer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), A B Deshmukh.

It may be noted that Deshmukh is retiring on March 31. Hence the CSMC administration had sent the proposal of his extension to the state government for approval.

The CSMC administrator G Sreekanth confirmed that the state Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued the order granting a six-month extension to the city engineer before the implementation of the code of conduct.

Joshi, Gaikwad relieved

Meanwhile, the CSMC relieved the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad from their posts in the municipal corporation on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the UDD issued a letter directing both of them to leave the posts with immediate effect as they both were working in their native district. Hence the civic chief accorded a see-off to both the officers. Meanwhile, the two officials will have to wait for a fresh order mentioning their new postings.