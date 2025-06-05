CSMC collects 43 tonnes of dry waste from Sukhna River

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The theme of World Environment Day 2025 was ‘Beat Plastic Pollution.’ Taking a cue from it, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) implemented a special drive to free the Sukhna River (in Chikalthana) and its surrounding from the plastic and other waste on Thursday.

To mark the day, the CSMC implemented the Cleanliness Drive at the river site on a grand scale. The drive was launched under the guidance of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, by the deputy commissioner and head of Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell Vijay Patil and his team.

A total of 43 tonnes of dry garbage was collected which includes plastic, glass bottles, textile waste, thermocol etc. Besides, five trucks of soil-mixed garbage waste were also lifted.

As reported earlier, the CSMC had undertaken the task of restoring Sukhna River on the lines of Kham River since March 20, 2025. The work of deepening the river bed and widening of the river source has been completed up to a length of 3-4.5 kms. Three poclains and four JCBs are performing the task.

“The CSMC has plans to develop green cover on both sides of the river. The project will be an important part of the city’s Disaster Management. We all also took a pledge of minimising the use of plastic in our lives, finding alternatives and also preaching about the same to others.

The citizens should also avoid single use plastic in their lives and use alternative sources,” said Vijay Patil.

The assistant commissioners Sanjay Suradkar, Arjun Giram, Archana Rajput, Prajakta Vanjari and Rahul Jadhav, Murli Reddy of Reddy Co. PRO Tauseef Ahmed and others were present on the occasion. The sanitary officers and staff of zonal offices (V and VI), staff of mechanical section and sanitary inspectors and workers from different zone offices participated in the drive.