CSMC collects fine of Rs 30,000 for illegal ferrules

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water supply section of municipal corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each upon six water connection-holders, for violating the norms of taking water connections, in Cidco N-9, on Wednesday.

It so happened that the water supply section initiated action through Endobot (a robot machine) to redress the public grievances regarding supply of impure and inadequate quantity of water to them. During the checking the civic team found illegal ferrules. Hence the civic team collected a fine of Rs 30,000 from six water connection-holders.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the supervision of executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande, the action was taken by deputy engineer Laxmikant Kotkar, Rohit Ingle, Anand Rajput, Bhushan Devre and Nagrik Mitra Pathak.

The civic authorities pointed out that the action will be continued in Dyaneshwarnagar, M-2 Hudco and surrounding areas in the city in phases.

What is illegal ferrules

It so happened that while taking a new water connection, the plumber had to insert a small portion of ferrule in the main pipeline, to draw water smoothly in the pipeline. However, the insertion of ferrules beyond the permissible limit creates an obstruction in the water supply as well as it causes blockage (if there is any particle) and the people ahead of the illegal ferrules do not get adequate quantities of water.