CSMC collects Rs 175 crore thru property and water taxes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administration collected ₹175 crore through property tax and water charges by September 17 (the last date of the amnesty scheme offering 75 pc discount in property tax). It is expected that by March 2026, the collection will reach ₹250 crore. For the first time in the history of the municipal corporation, the revenue figure is set to cross ₹200 crore.

Earlier, the property-holders with huge outstanding were granted 95 per cent waiver on interest, due to which the corporation received nearly ₹100 crore. At present, the tax recovery drive has slowed down, with only ₹30–35 lakh being collected daily.

To boost collections, the administration is planning to launch an intensive campaign. However, the tax recovery drive is likely to remain sluggish until Diwali.