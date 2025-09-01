CSMC collects Rs 99 crore tax revenue in 45 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has collected ₹99.20 crore in property and water tax dues from 43,340 property holders as of August 31.

The CSMC had launched an amnesty scheme offering a 95% discount on interest and penalties levied on outstanding property tax. The scheme was valid until August 31. Under this initiative, the civic body collected Rs 94.20 crore in property tax and Rs 5 crore in water tax. From September 1, the discount has been reduced to 75 per cent, deputy commissioner Vikas Navale said.

Earlier, the scheme was valid until August 15, during which the civic body collected Rs 86.07 crore in total. Of this, Rs 82.57 crore was property tax and Rs 3.50 crore was water tax, deposited by 37,259 property holders. Reviewing the positive response, civic chief G. Sreekanth extended the scheme until August 31. In the extended 15-day period, an additional Rs 13.13 crore was collected, Rs 11.63 crore in property tax and Rs 1.50 crore in water tax, from 6,081 property holders. Between April 1 and August 31 of this financial year, the CSMC recorded total collections of Rs 157.20 crore in property tax and Rs 16.50 crore in water tax, officials said.