CSMC completes survey of Champa Chowk to Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the road widening campaign, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Monday began the total station survey work from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road. The work was completed by Tuesday evening (7 pm). A total stretch of 1,800 metres — that is, 6,000 feet — was surveyed. The next process will be carried out by the Department of Land Records, said the CSMC’s Town Planning section.

Due to directions from the District Collector’s office, motorists coming via Jalna Road had to take the Roshan Gate–old Central Octroi Naka route to reach Seven Hills. The other option was to go directly via Nirala Bazaar to Kranti Chowk. The road from the Damdi Mahal (Panchayat Samiti office) to Champa Chowk is 100 feet wide. Further ahead, the road gradually narrows, and at old Mondha, it gets completely blocked. Around 800 to 900 houses have been constructed along the road. Motorists were forced to take the Weekly Sunday Market route to reach Mondha Naka.

Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth decided to undertake the construction of this road. After holding discussions with property owners at Champa Masjid, the total station survey was launched on Monday. On the first day, the survey was conducted up to Bhavaninagar Nullah. On Tuesday morning, work resumed from that point onwards, and by 7 pm, with the help of the private agency (Khot Patil), the survey was completed, said the junior engineers Rahul Malkhede and Kaustubh Bhave.

The survey report will be handed over to the Department of Land Records. This department will ‘impose’ it on the Development Plan. After that, it will be easier for the CSMC to carry out the marking. This entire process may take at least two weeks.