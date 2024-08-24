CSMC conducts workshop for safai mitras

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in association with NGO’s Asar Foundation and Saahas, conducted a daylong workshop for ‘safai mitras’ (sweepers and sanitary workers) at Smart City Headquarters on Saturday.

The sanitary staff was apprised about the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and their role in society in keeping the city clean, green, and hygienic through people’s participation and inch towards achieving the sustainable goal (zero garbage and cleanest city). The 'safai mitras' were also feted for their outstanding contribution on the occasion.

Saahas NGO’s project coordinator Balaji Ganlewar guided the sanitary staff in the workshop. The workshop covered aspects like different types of waste, their collection, segregation, transportation and disposal, the impact of waste on citizens' health, environment, and other ill-effects. The NGOs also emphasized safety practices, community engagement, etc. They were also informed about the present waste processing procedure and the ideal procedures of the future. The staff was also guided on the 3 Rs (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) of garbage waste.

The workshop was held under the guidance of the head of the solid waste management section Ravindra Jogdand. Smart City’s media analyst Arpita Sharad, SWM’s Ravindra Ghadamode, Shyam Udawant, Vishal Kharat, and others were present on the occasion.