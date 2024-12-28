CSMC continues lifting vehicles on main roads

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation spent crores of rupees to smoothen the main roads of the city through concrete work. Citizens began parking their four-wheel vehicles on the footpath next to the median on these roads. These roads were being used as parking spaces on a regular basis. For the last three days, the municipal corporation and traffic police have started taking action to seize vehicles parked on the roads. On Saturday, vehicles from Chistiya Chowk to N-6 Cemetery were lifted. Some vehicle owners protested at this location.

Three days ago, the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth inspected the road work from Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate. While inspecting, as he was travelling via Kiradpura, he noticed four-wheeler vehicles parked on both sides of the median in the middle of the road. He immediately ordered the authorities to take action. On Friday, the municipal corporation and traffic police took action from Roshan Gate to Azad Chowk and Police Mess. On Saturday, the crackdown continued from Chistiya Chowk to N-6 Cemetery. Vehicle owners strongly opposed the action. A total of 17 vehicles were seized during the day. Sources said that 48 vehicles had been seized in the last three days. The administrator has ordered that the seized vehicles should not be released until further notice, leaving commercial vehicle owners helpless.