CSMC demands Bar Chart of new water scheme from GVPR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has warned the new water supply scheme contractor of initiating action against him, if he fails to complete the work within the prescribed schedule. The civic chief also directed the contractor to submit the Bar Chart (work schedule) stating the works to be undertaken in the coming four months along with their time frame.

Earlier, it was estimated that the water project would be completed by December-end, but the contractor and the nodal agency - Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) submitted a written assurance stating that the project work will be completed by February 15, 2025. Hence the civic chief sought the schedule of work to be done in the next four months.

It may be noted that 74 per cent works of the new water supply scheme have been completed. MJP member secretary, Abhishek Krishna, conducted a virtual meeting from Mumbai on Tuesday. Besides, a review meeting was also held today at the Divisional Commissionerate office. On this occasion, the municipal chief told the contractor (GVPR Company) to submit the Bar Chart in two days. He clarified that the municipal corporation will verify it and make certain recommendations or corrections if the works mentioned in the planning are time-consuming. Sreekanth also suggested the MJP chief engineer to initiate action against the contractor if it fails to work as per the new work plan schedule. He also told completing the project at any cost before the summer, he ordered.

Technical hurdles in work

Representing the contractor’s company, the assistant general manager Mahendra said, “ Many hurdles are to be faced while doing the work. The water is continuously entering the Jack Well in the Jayakwadi Dam. Then also the work is underway. The permissions from the Department of Forest and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are yet to be received. The labourers are on leave owing to the Diwali festival. Facing all such hurdles coming in the way, the works will be completed by March.”

Pipeline damage at Pimpalwadi

The oldest 700-mm pipeline supplying water to the city burst at Pimpalwadi, on Paithan Road, today at 4.30 pm. The water supply section immediately stopped pumping the water and undertook the repair works which were underway till late in the night. Meanwhile, the supply of water to the city continued through 1200-mm and 900-mm main pipelines. Hence the civic officials claimed that the water supply of the city remained unaffected due to the pipeline damage.