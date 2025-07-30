CSMC demolishes 3 shops in Nawabpura

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the old City Development Plan, the municipal corporation had granted Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to many property owners across the city and surrounding areas. However, in many cases, the actual possession of land was not taken by the authorities. For example, in Nawabpura, property owners who accepted TDR in 2013 continued operating shops and running businesses on the same land.

On Wednesday, the Anti-Encroachment Squad of the municipal corporation took action by demolishing three shops and removing a small kiosk in the area. A Total Station Survey (TSS) is also planned for marking properties in this locality.

Due to unavailability of police security, the civic authorities have temporarily halted the road widening campaign. Action is expected to resume only if police protection is available in August. Until then, the administration plans to clear certain congested roads in the old city.

The TSS survey from Gulmandi to Hari Masjid near old Mondha is already underway. On Tuesday, municipal administrator G Sreekanth visited Raja Bazar, where a former corporator pointed out several encroachments. Based on this, the squad moved into Nawabpura on Wednesday afternoon.

Three shops had been built on land for which TDR had already been issued. Property owners began arguing before the demolition began. Despite no police presence and public resistance, the Corporation went ahead and razed the shops.

Besides, a small kiosk belonging to another former corporator was also removed, following a heated exchange.

The demolition operation was carried out by Zone Officer Ramesh More, building inspectors Mazhar Ali, Sagar Shrestha, and Desai.