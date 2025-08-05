CSMC demolishes 67 properties to widen 100-ft wide road in Naregaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the ongoing road widening campaign, the municipal corporation on Tuesday demolished 67 properties in Naregaon. A day earlier, 175 properties were removed in the same area. The road, which is now widened to 100 feet, is being cleared of debris by property owners themselves.

According to the city Development Plan, the main road in Naregaon is planned to be 30 meters (approx. 100 feet) wide. After a total station survey and marking on Monday, demolition was initiated. Most affected were properties on the left side of the road from Jaybhavani Chowk to the garbage depot, with encroachments ranging from 7 to 10 feet. The stretch includes both commercial and residential properties. However, residential properties have not yet been targeted. Citizens have been urged to remove their own structures by August 15, avoiding forced demolition.

Day 2 of demolition drive highlights

On Tuesday at 11 am, demolition resumed beyond the nala (drain) in Naregaon. A religious structure was partially affected. Additional teams of the municipal corporation targeted two- and three-storey illegal buildings. Near the Naregaon garbage depot, several sheds were voluntarily removed by citizens after marking, reducing the need for forceful demolition in the afternoon.

Illegal construction in the nullah

Three major multi-storey buildings have been built inside the nullah in Naregaon, including a four-storey structure owned by Shaikh Kazim. Due to the height of the building, the municipal corporation’s existing poclain machinery was inadequate for upper floors. A criminal case is set to be registered for illegal construction, said the coordinating officer of anti-encroachment cell Santosh Wahule. A larger poclain machine with 50-foot reach will be deployed on Wednesday to demolish these buildings.

Citizen cooperation

Most property owners were aware of Tuesday's planned action and, to avoid losses, voluntarily began dismantling parts of their properties on Monday night and Tuesday morning. As a result, the municipal team mainly had to focus on larger and non-cooperative structures.

Upcoming meeting for Harsul area

A joint meeting between the municipal corporation and the police commissionerate is scheduled for Wednesday regarding the road widening drive in Harsul. Officials will discuss the next course of action, municipal sources said.