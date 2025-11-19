CSMC demolishes building encroached by eight shopkeepers; three families

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the eastern side of the Paithan Gate parking area, the municipal corporation had constructed a building several years ago. The structure housed eight shops. For years, three families had been living illegally upon these shop units, yet the municipal corporation’s estate section had no knowledge of this. The civic body had never questioned the unauthorised shopkeepers or the families who converted the floors of the shops into residences. This startling fact came to light during Wednesday’s demolition drive. With the approval of the administrator G Sreekanth, the entire building was razed.

The building had been constructed by the municipal corporation a few years ago on the road stretching from Dalalwadi towards Khokadpura. It was intended for commercial use, and eight shopkeepers had been running their businesses there for many years. After two floors were completed, it was discovered that the building obstructed the road, so construction was left incomplete. Over time, citizens encroached upon the unfinished structure and began living there. It was surprising that the municipal administration remained unaware of this.

110 shopkeepers issued notices

The municipal corporation issued notices to 110 shopkeepers in the Paithan Gate area, asking them to produce ownership documents and building permissions. Only four to five property owners submitted the required documents. Since the remaining traders lacked valid papers, action was taken against them, said anti-encroachment’s officer Santosh Wahule.

Sunny Corner takes legal route

At the Paithan Gate junction stands the well-known ‘Sunny Corner’ building, which falls entirely within the road widening area as per the new development plan. Although the owner possesses building permission, there is no occupancy certificate. The civic body was preparing to act against the building, but the owner approached the court, temporarily halting the demolition. The owner has not left any space for parking, and the upper floor is unauthorised. A dangerously placed hoarding is also mounted on the structure. The municipal corporation has planned action against this building.

10 JCBs, two poclains, and over 100 police personnel deployed

For the operation, 100 municipal officials and staff, along with 110 police personnel, were deployed. Ten JCB machines, two poclains, ten tippers, two ambulances, two vans, and two fire brigade vehicles were also stationed at the site.

Demolition drive today on Padegaon–Golf Course road

On Thursday morning, action will be taken along the main road from Padegaon road to the MGM Golf Club, informed Wahule. As per the development plan, this road is 30 metres (approximately 100 feet) wide. Many properties, particularly residential constructions, fall within the road’s alignment. Most of these buildings were constructed only two to three years ago.