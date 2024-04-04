CSMC demolishes encroachment of permit room in Cidco

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) squad today demolished the encroachment made by a Beer Bar (permit room) situated in the Cidco N-7 sector in the afternoon. The CSMC claimed that it had removed the encroachment to clear the parking area as per the court orders.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar met the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, and raised his objection saying that the CSMC could not remove any encroachment during the period of the election code of conduct. Hence he demanded immediate suspension of the squad officials who had taken the action.

While speaking to media persons, Kenekar alleged,“ There are few employees in the encroachment squad who encourage people to register complaints and then they go for the settlement.”

Meanwhile, the additional commissioner Santosh Wahule has claimed that the action has been taken legally.

It may be noted that the CSMC is taking action in the Cidco areas as per the court order. Accordingly, the Bar-owner was served notice to remove the encroachment, but he did not pay heed to it. Meanwhile, the CSMC had taken action after the residents in the surrounding localities registered a complaint to the deputy commissioner (encroachment section). Accordingly, the CSMC served him notice two days ago. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the administrator ordered removing the encroachment.

The acting additional commissioner, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, building inspector Syed Jamshed and others reached the spot to remove the encroachment in the afternoon. The Bar-owner Umesh Katharwani opposed the action, but the CSMC squad demolished the pucca construction with the help of JCB. The squad also cleared encroachment from the parking area. The encroachment has been removed as per the norms, claimed Wahule.