CSMC demolishes hundreds of illegal properties from Paithan Gate vicinity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administration on Wednesday cleared the main roads in the Paithan Gate and Sabzi Mandi areas. Throughout the day, more than 100 shops and residential structures that had encroached on public space were demolished using JCBs and poclain machines. The newly opened 9-metre (around 30-feet) wide Sabzi Mandi road surprised citizens, as until yesterday even auto-rickshaws struggled to pass through. This is the biggest anti-encroachment operation carried out by the municipal corporation in the old city.

On November 10, around 10.30 pm, a young man was brutally murdered in front of a mobile shop at Paithan Gate. The next morning, his community members approached the municipal ward office and pointed out the rampant encroachments in the area. Following this, the municipal corporation prepared to act. A total station survey of the roads was conducted first, and markings were laid. On Wednesday at 10 am, anti-encroachment coordinating officer Santosh Wahule and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pankaj Atulkar arrived in the area with a large team. Most shopkeepers had already begun removing their goods from Tuesday. Half an hour later, the demolition drive started. The two shops at the spot where the murder took place were the first to be razed. One after another, encroachments were demolished. By 1.30 pm, most shopfronts had been brought down. Until evening, the municipal corporation machinery continued clearing metal sheets and debris.

Mobile hub disappears

On the left side of the municipal parking area at Paithan Gate stood a well-known juice center, which was also demolished. Adjacent to it was a shop selling various birds, which too was torn down. In recent times, Paithan Gate has come to be known as a ‘mobile hub,’ with many mobile sales and repair shops. After this operation, that hub has virtually disappeared.

Three-storey building partially demolished

On the right side of the Paithan Gate parking area stood a three-storey building. The front portion of this building was demolished using a large poclain machine. After the property owner assured the authorities that he would vacate space according to the markings, the corporation granted him some time. The road from Dalalwadi leading towards Khokadpura, which passes through Sabzi Mandi, was also cleared. As per the development plan, this road is 12 meters wide.

Multiple encroachments on Sabzi Mandi road

The 9-meter road leading into Sabzi Mandi from directly opposite Paithan Gate is part of the development plan. However, it had been so heavily encroached upon that only two-wheelers could pass through with difficulty. Shops and parts of some houses encroaching on this road were also demolished during Wednesday’s action. Now, even four-wheelers can easily pass through the area.