CSMC demolishes illegal construction from building terrace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), on Thursday, demolished two rooms and a lavatory built illegally on terrace of Star Heights building in Jinsi area, this afternoon.

According to a complaint lodged by a senior citizen and flat occupant Naheed Sultana to the municipal corporation stating that one flat-occupant in the building has restrained the flatmates from using the terrace and made illegal construction. She had also been abused by the violator.

Earlier, the flat-occupant sought 10 days’ time from the municipal corporation to remove it. In the meantime, he approached the court to obtain a stay on the action by CSMC. The matter was sub-judice. Meanwhile, the CSMC’s Town Planning section also acknowledged the illegal construction.

Later on, the said complainant again contacted the civic chief, on July 30, and requested for action as per the court orders.

As a result, the steering officer of anti-encroachment section Santosh Wahule served warnings twice to the violator to remove the illegal construction voluntarily, but was in vain.

Hence the civic squad took stern action between 12 noon and 1 pm. The action was taken by assistant commissioner Naeem Ansari, inspector Syed Jamsheed, Ravindra Desai, Sagar Shresth and Nagari Mitra Pathak’s Pramod Jadhav.

As the illegal portion to be demolished was on the terrace of the multi-storeyed building, the labourers had to climb up the stairs and demolish the rooms and lavatory with the help of hammers and other handy tools. Besides, the CSMC labourers helped the occupant to vacate his belongings and then took action.