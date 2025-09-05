CSMC deploys 1500 personnel for smooth Ganesh immersion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal administration has made extensive preparations for Ganesh immersion, deploying 1,500 personnel to manage the festivities safely. According to Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, Ganesh idols up to four feet in height will be immersed in tanks and artificial ponds by municipal staff, while taller idols will be the responsibility of the respective Ganesh mandals.

Key Arrangements

21 immersion sites have been set up across the city, including ponds and artificial tanks.

41 Ganesh idol collection centers have been established.

Municipal personnel will remain on duty from 9 am until the last idol is immersed, ensuring smooth operations.

Idols up to five feet will be immersed by the municipal team; for idols above five feet, the respective Ganesh mandals will manage the process.

Safety and infrastructure measures

The civic administration has arranged officers, staff, health teams, and lifeguard systems at all immersion sites. At Deolai tank, a conveyor belt system has been installed to prevent accidents: idols will be placed on the belt and safely lowered 30 feet into the water.

Road and Electrical Arrangements

The immersion procession routes have been fitted with proper electrical lighting. On main city roads, streetlights have been inspected and, where trees obstruct visibility, branches are being trimmed by Elektron Company. Besides, fire brigade units and health teams will be deployed at multiple locations to handle emergencies.

The municipal administration’s thorough preparations aim to ensure a safe, orderly, and vibrant Ganesh immersion for residents this year.