CSMC deputy engineer accused of issuing death threat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A complaint has been filed at the City Chowk police station against deputy engineer Mahesh Chaudhary of the municipal corporation’s water supply section, alleging that he threatened to kill a contractor, Eknath Sandu Nikam. Police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence in the matter.

According to the complaint, contractor Nikam had recently sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) regarding certain works being carried out through the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). When Nikam questioned deputy engineer Chaudhary about a confidential report received from the MJP, Chaudhary allegedly threatened to kill him.

When contacted, executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande said, “A dispute erupted between the contractor and the officer. A meeting will soon be held with senior officials to hear both sides and resolve the issue.”