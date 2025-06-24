CSMC disconnects 105 water connections in Kiradpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In Kiradpura, a large number of residents had taken illegal water connections from a 200 mm diameter main water pipeline. On Tuesday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) special squad conducted a major operation and disconnected 105 unauthorised water connections. Notably, the action was carried out under police protection. Officials have warned that criminal cases will be filed if illegal connections are taken again.

Residents from several lanes in the Kiradpura area had been complaining of no water supply. Repeated inspections by the Water Supply section officials and staff yielded no clear reason. Executive Engineer Kiran Dhande then ordered a detailed inspection of the main water line, which revealed a large number of illegal tap connections. Following this, the special squad, with police security, carried out the mass disconnection drive.

The officials involved in the action included Deputy Engineer Laxmikant Kotkar, special squad’s engineer Rohit Ingle, Anand Rajput (Junior Engineer), Bhushan Devre and other staff including Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Tushar Potpillewar and Sagar Dighole. Besides, tight security was maintained by police personnel (including API and PSIs) led by police inspector Shivaji Budhwant.