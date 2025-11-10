CSMC discontinue services of 40 contractual sanitary inspectors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

More than 52 sanitary inspectors (SI) are currently working in the municipal corporation under the solid waste section, of which over 40 are contractual employees. Administrator G Sreekanth issued instructions on Monday to terminate their services soon. He stated that permanent employees of the corporation who hold the qualification of sanitary inspector will be given priority for these positions.

The municipal corporation has 10 zonal offices, and each office has at least four to five sanitary inspectors appointed. These inspectors start monitoring cleanliness work as early as 4.30 am. They are responsible for supervising the work carried out by sanitation workers. In the past few years, the municipal corporation has not recruited any permanent sanitary inspectors. Some workers who were employed as cleaning staff have been promoted to the position of sanitary inspector. The remaining 40 positions have been filled with contractual employees, some of whom have been working for 7 to 10 years. Their appointments were made through outsourced agencies supplying manpower.

Until now, the corporation has not verified whether these contractual employees actually possess the required qualification for the post of sanitary inspector. During a review meeting held on Monday, administrator G Sreekanth instructed department heads to terminate the services of these contractual SIs and to appoint eligible permanent employees of the corporation to those positions. This decision has caused considerable unrest among the contractual employees.