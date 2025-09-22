CSMC discontinues service of manpower supplying Maharana Agency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major decision today, municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth ordered the termination of services provided by Maharana Agency, which supplied manpower ranging from Class IV employees to junior engineers and doctors to the civic body. The contract with the agency has been suspended. The administrator directed that within the next three days, Maharana Agency must clear employee salaries, provident fund (PF), and ESIC dues. All employees under Maharana Agency will now be transferred to two other agencies, Galaxy and Ashoka, the civic chief confirmed.

For the past several days, a tussle had been ongoing between the administration and Maharana Agency. According to officials, the agency had received an additional payment of ₹22 crore, which the administration insisted must be gradually recovered. The agency was also instructed to pay two months’ salaries to workers from its own pocket and deposit PF and ESIC contributions.

Complaints had repeatedly surfaced that workers were not receiving the same salaries as sanctioned by the corporation. Recently, the administrator had begun verifying details of salaries deposited in employees’ bank accounts, along with PF and ESIC contributions, on a department-wise basis.