CSMC dismisses 91 personnel from essential services

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, has underlined that the civic administration has decided to dismiss the services of 91 contract employees, who had gone on strike, without giving a pre-intimation to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) from Friday. It is learnt that they had taken the decision under the influence of one labour leader.

The civic chief said that the agitators are from essential services and then also they tried to put the whole city at stake. Hence the decision of dismissal has been taken.

It may be noted that more than 1400 personnel roped in by the CSMC from private recruitment agencies and self-help groups (SHGs). Two months ago, the contractual staff, in association with a labour union, started the agitation in front of the civic headquarters in a constitutional way. The municipal administration immediately reviewed the strength of contract staff in each section and reduced the services of unwanted 200 personnel.

The incident was fresh, but few employees, under the leadership of that leader at Bhadkal Gate, went on agitation and stopped the works.

G Sreekanth said, “ Every week, Samadhan Shibir is conducted to resolve their problems. The implementation of granting minimum wages to the contract staff is underway. All their demands had already been accepted legally. However, with the intention of pushing the citizens to inconvenience, they stopped working and went on agitation. Hence stern action has been taken. Earlier, the salaries of these contract staff were happening on a gap of three to four months. Now their salary is being released before the civic officers. Then also they are taking the citizens for granted. The administration will not tolerate this attitude.”

Who are affected

A total of 91 personnel from different sections have been dismissed. The department wise strength of personnel affected include water supply (43), fire brigade (27), mechanical (09), animal husbandry (11) and anti-encroachment (01). The order stating to dismiss their services has been issued, stressed the municipal commissioner.

ESMA Act in future

The civic chief also hinted that in future if any regular or contractual staff dared to push the citizens to face inconvenience, their services will be dismissed and they will also face action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Goodbye to contract staff

The CSMC will be recruiting 123 personnel in the first phase and proposed to recruit 285 personnel in the second phase. After completion of the recruitment process, the contractual staff will be relieved of their services. It is believed that the axe is going to fall upon 500 employees, out of which, 91 of them had been relieved today.