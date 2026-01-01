CSMC election results on mobile phones
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 16, 2026 00:50 IST2026-01-16T00:50:03+5:302026-01-16T00:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In a positive development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has introduced a facility that allows citizens ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In a positive development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has introduced a facility that allows citizens to view the general election results on their mobile phones. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am.
Municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth said that citizens can access the results easily without having to visit any counting centre. "With just one click, citizens can view the results by scanning a QR code or by visiting the designated link – https://election2025.chhsambhajinagarmc.org/public/voting-result ," he said.