CSMC election results on mobile phones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a positive development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has introduced a facility that allows citizens to view the general election results on their mobile phones. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am.

Municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth said that citizens can access the results easily without having to visit any counting centre. “With just one click, citizens can view the results by scanning a QR code or by visiting the designated link – https://election2025.chhsambhajinagarmc.org/public/voting-result ,” he said.